The WWE has made a late addition to their Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown on Fox, as Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is now confirmed for tonight's show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The announcement comes amidst rumors that The Hulkster will be among the WWE superstars traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown event on February 27th.

The official WWE preview states that Hogan will address his upcoming Hall of Fame induction as a member of the nWo.

Hogan will appear to discuss his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the nWo. The Immortal's second Hall of Fame induction will come Thursday, April 2, during WrestleMania 36 Week alongside fellow nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.

Is it possible that he'll have a run in with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, as well? Wyatt is already scheduled to face Goldberg at Super ShowDown, but if there's one thing we've learned it's that whenever a legend is present, "The Fiend" is always lurking and ready to pounce.