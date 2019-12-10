We are approximately four months out from WWE's annual Wrestlemania festivities, which will include the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony, in addition to the pay-per-view event itself. On Monday, the WWE announced the first inductees of the 2020 class, as Batista and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman will officially be enshrined among the greatest superstars in professional wrestling history.

As wrestling fans all know, the New World Order (nWo) was led by “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan along with Hall (Razor Ramon) Nash (Diesel) and Waltman (X-Pac). Each of those four men have already been individually inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the group deserves their own special ceremony for their contributions to WCW and the classic Monday Night Wars with WWE.

Batista, a six-time world champion, was one of the founding members of WWE's Evolution faction alongside Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton. He returned to the company last April for a match with HHH at Wrestlemania 35, which will likely mark his final WWE match as he focuses on his budding acting career.

“Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Flordia as part of WrestleMania 36 Week.