Earlier this week the WWE formally announced that Goldberg would be making his return to SmackDown Live on, February 7th to set the stage for his next match. That match will reportedly take place at WWE's upcoming "Super ShowDown" event at International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We'll definitively learn "Who's Next?" during tonight's episode of SmackDown, but reports are already surfacing that the man who will face Goldberg in Saudi Arabia is not a man at all. According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be the one to answer Goldberg's call.

The Fiend has attacked several professional wrestling legends during his rise to becoming Universal Champion, including Mick Foley, Kane and Jerry The King Lawler, so it wouldn't be out of character for him to lash out at Goldberg. Wyatt just recently defeated Daniel Bryan in a brutal Strap Match at the Royal Rumble and it remains to be seen who will challenge him for the title at Wrestlemania 36 in April, but in the meantime it looks as though he'll go one-on-one with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

The last time the WWE held a "Super ShowDown" event, Goldberg squared up with The Undertaker for the first time ever, which ended up being a complete dumpster fire filled with blown spots and botches that had wrestling fans pleading for both wrestling legends to retire for good. In spite of that cringeworthy bout, Goldberg later returned for a match at SummerSlam, where he squashed Dolph Ziggler.

The 53-year old legend will make his first appearance since then tonight and, if the rumors are true, we can all expect the lights to go out and The Fiend to appear.