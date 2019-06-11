16-time WWE champion John Cena is more Hollywood actor than professional wrestler nowadays, as he is now gearing up for a role in Fast & Furious 9.

The 42-year old future Hall of Famer may not be as active in the ring as he once was, but if there's one thing we've learned from Vince McMahon and the WWE it's that they have no problem bringing back talent even when they're well over the hill.

Just last week, Undertaker and Goldberg, both of whom are over 50 years old, squared off for the first time ever in the main event of WWE's Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The result was awful, as the two WWE legends were on the verge of seriously injuring one another as the match mercifully came to an end.

In regards to that brutal match between Undertaker and Goldberg, which had wrestling fans pleading for them to call it quits for good, Cena revealed to TMZ Sports that he has recently been thinking about retiring from professional wrestling himself.

“I think an individual’s career is up to the individual. I think that’s pretty much the way I can describe that. I’ve been having the same conversation with myself and I’m only 42. But I - it’s something we’ve got to address each day. That’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”

Additionally, Cena tells The Wrap:

“I’m older now, I just turned 42. I watch WWE on a regular basis and the talent is getting faster and more precise, and I’ve always been referred to as ‘unorthodox’ so I’m not exactly the most precise. They don’t need me, I am grateful for everyone who says ‘we miss you,’ and there was a time when I could genuinely say from a financial standpoint that they needed me, that time is up.”

Cena last wrestled in a singles match at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudia Arabia in April 2018, where he defeated Triple H. He also made an appearance as the "Doctor Of Thuganomics" at Wrestlemania 35 a few months ago, but he has not been appeared on WWE programming since.