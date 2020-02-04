WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be among the superstars heading to Saudi Arabia at the end of February for another "Super ShowDown" event atInternational Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This time around, he'll be putting his title on the line against Ricochet.

The high-flying fan-favorite earned a title shot opposite The Beast Incarnate on the February 3rd edition of Monday Night Raw, as he outlasted Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. Ricochet also received a surprise F-5 from Lesnar immediately after the final bell.

The build to Brock's latest "David vs Goliath" matchup started a few a weeks ago, prior to the annual Royal Rumble PPV, when Ricochet interrupted Paul Heyman's in-ring promo. Lesnar delivered one of his patented low-blows once Ricochet entered the squared circle and they've been on a collision course since then.

Things escalated during the 30-man Royal Rumble event, when Ricochet reciprocated with a low-blow of his own, which helped Drew McIntyre eliminate Brock en route to becoming the last man standing. Lesnar and McIntyre will do battle at Wrestlemania 36 in April, but first Brock has some unfinished business to settle at the Super ShowDown PPV on February 27th.