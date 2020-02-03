WWE superstars will be returning to Saudi Arabia later this month for another Super ShowDown event. Although the list of matches and participants have not yet been revealed, rumors are already swirling that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be among those in the building at Riyad’s King Fahd International Stadium on February 27th.

According to PWInsider.com, Hulk's role on the show has not yet been revealed but fans shouldn't count on seeing any leg drops.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Hulkster just recently underwent his 10th back surgery - and he is already back in the gym with the hope of getting back in the ring once again. Back in October, the 66-year old wrestling legend told the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi that he is angling for one final match, hopefully at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa Bay this April.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” he said. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’ “

“I’d love for it to be against Vince,” Hogan said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

Whether or not Hogan gets his wish remains to be seen but we do know that he'll be on-hand at Super ShowDown, as well as during Wrestlemania weekend when the nWo gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.