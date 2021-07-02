According to reports, police in Atlanta, Georgia are searching for a woman who allegedly stole over $1 million dollars worth of jewelry from her date while he was sleeping.

The two, who had reportedly just met, spent several hours with each other before heading back to a hotel. When they got to their room the man stored his jewelry in a safe and eventually fell asleep. When he got up he said he could hear the shower running in the bathroom so he presumed his date, who was not in the room with him, was in there. Instead however she had left hours earlier and stole all his things.

“He assumed his date was taking a shower,” Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. “But he looked over to see the safe open and all of his property gone.”

The man told police that his jewelry had a value of about $1 million, which FOX 5 Atlanta says he was able to document.

Police released images of the suspect, which you can see for yourself in the news clip (below). Police ask the public to be careful who to invite into a hotel and ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Atlanta Police Department.