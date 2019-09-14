WizKid Is Back With "Ghetto Love"

As Afrobeats and Afrofusion continue to make waves across the world, WizKid was undoubtedly one of the forces to help push the genre onto an international platform. The Nigerian artist has worked with everyone from Drake, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and more. It's been two years since his last project but he's still blessed fans with new music since.

As the weather gets a little more brisk to mark the arrival of fall, WizKid still wants to keep the summer vibes going. He came through with his latest single, "Ghetto Love" earlier today which is another summery bop to vibe out to that includes influences of highlife throughout.

Perhaps this is a sign he has a new project on the way but even if that's not the case, we're looking forward to what he has in store.

Quotable Lyrics

Two seconds everything don burst oo

The kinda love I get for you, na maramma e too cost oo

She ask me wetin I love for life?

I say wetin no go touch us oo, ouhh

