Wiz Khalifa Sparks One Up & Shares "SKI Weedmix"

The "Ski" hype continues now that Wiz Khalifa has added his remix to the growing list. The Slime Language 2 single by Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, and Gunna has been the talk of the Rap industry following its release, and after making considerable waves over on TikTok with a dance challenge, artists have been clamoring to share their remixes to the track.

On Wednesday (May 26), Wiz Khalifa appeared with his chopped and screwed version of the popular single titled "SKI Weedmix." He even shared a lengthy music video where viewers spend the first six minutes watching Wiz prepare his Glass Gravity Hookah while smoking a joint. It will make you want to spark something up if that's your flavor, and of course, Wiz spits smooth bars over the familiar beat.

Check out "SKI Weedmix" and let us know what you think of Wiz Khalifa's take.

Quotable Lyrics

I figured you know the procedure

I got a son at home that really need me

I got a baby mom know how to treat her

I got a b*tch that pray that I don't leave her

I got a team that's gon' win every season