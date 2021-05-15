Dave East Tackles YSL's "Ski" For His Latest EastMix

Young Thug and Gunna have launched what might be one of the most obnoxious TikTok challenges to date with the song, "Ski." The cut off of Slime Language 2 is arguably the biggest single off of the project so far and it's another example of Gunna and Young Thug's effortless chemistry in producing a hit record. As Chris Brown, Drake, and more have joined in filming themselves pretending to ski, Dave East has used the latest hit record for YSL for his new EastMix.

The rapper floats through the airy production with braggadocious bars for his latest freestyle. The track was accompanied by a music video that takes Dave East from his humble abode with his kids to a basketball court where he flexes his skills.

Quotable Lyrics

When it comes to this life, nobody don't owe you

You gotta learn that ain't nobody could show you

Your money up, everybody gon' bro you

Stay on point, 'cause then n***as don't know you