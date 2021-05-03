G Herbo shared his take on the "Ski" Challenge on Instagram, Saturday, which he appears to have filmed during Taina Williams's baby shower.

"RATE MY GOOFY 1-10," Herbo captioned the clip of himself dancing.

The "Ski" Challenge was started by Young Thug and comprises of a dance move done over his track with Gunna, "Ski." Diddy, Drake, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, Future and numerous other celebrities have engaged in the trend in recent weeks.



Another clip from the night shows Williams dancing in front of Herbo to a mixed response from the rapper. The couple has been engaged since last year and Williams is pregnant with their first child.

In April, Herbo explained how he determined Williams to be "the one" on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast:

I ain't go lie, to be honest, I feel like, I really feel like opposites attract in a way. I ain't never really—she just pure, through and through. You know what I'm sayin'? She not afraid to like, express her feelings, tell me how she feel about stuff. Even when it's like, I don't understand it all the time, she'll tell me something where I feel like she kinda like, dissin' me a little bit. But she really ain't, she tellin' me something that really build me.

