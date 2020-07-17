mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa Sings Sweet Melodies On "Smoke Screen" With Bootsyano

Alex Zidel
July 17, 2020 16:03
Wiz Khalifa releases a new song from his upcoming mixtape "Big Pimpin," titled "Smoke Screen."


When Wiz Khalifa releases his new mixtape, he guarantees that weed sales will spike. As he continues working on his highly-anticipated Big Pimpin project, the stoner rapper just dropped a brand new single called "Smoke Screen" with Bootsyano.

Without any time allocated to the player haters, Wiz and Bootsyano focus solely on the hustle in front of them. Their new collaborative single starts off with Wiz's hypnotic hook, complete with the right amount of vocal delay to keep us floating. Bootsyano makes his introduction in the first verse, leaving the second verse for the Taylor Gang general to spit bars about watching a movie with Snoop Dogg, strategizing his next moves, and, of course, weed.

The song premiered via DatPiff. Big Pimpin will be out soon from Wiz Khalifa. Stay tuned!

Quotable Lyrics:

If they only knew what that thing do
See a million dollars every time I think of you
Take my business to the top, dream come true
Want me to drop the top, no clouds, sky blue

