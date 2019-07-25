It's been nearly eleven months since the passing of Mac Miller and it's still hard to believe that he's gone. The rapper first emerged in the scene as a teenager and we've all watched him blossom into the creative genius he was on this planet. While tributes flooded the timeline following the news of his passing, Wiz Khalifa hit the stage in his and Mac's hometown of Pittsburgh over the weekend. During his performance, he paid an emotional tribute to the late Mac Miller before jumping into his own song, "See You Again." Wiz shared photos of himself and Mac Miller from back in the day. In one video that surfaced, you could hear a man say, "I'm gonna cry, bro."

Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller had a tight relationship even before the rap game. At the time Wiz Khalifa began hitting mainstream success, Mac Miller was just emerging onto the scene. The two rappers were signed to Rostrum Records and continued to release several collaborations with each other. After Mac began to blow up in the music industry, he and Wiz Khalifa hit the road together for the "Under The Influence" tour.



In related news, there have been a few new Mac Miller songs that have surfaced in recent times. His collaboration with Metro Boominsurfaced in June while Madlib recently teased more MacLib songs during recent DJ sets.