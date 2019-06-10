We all miss Mac Miller so much. The late rapper had evolved tremendously over the course of his career. He always had on the biggest smile in the room, cheering people up with his joyful mannerisms and overall positive spirit. On the inside though, Mac struggled with his internal demons. The final year of his life was tumultuous, including car accidents, break-ups and more. When he passed away, the hip-hop community was shook. The Pittsburgh native had just released his new album, which many consider his best work ever, and it focused a lot on his mental health. It would appear as though happiness was a major theme in his unreleased vibes as well. After "Benji The Dog" surfaced a few weeks ago, a second posthumous track has appeared online, which describes just how crazy his life was at the end.



"Real" was produced by Metro Boomin and features more trap elements than we're used to from Mac Miller. As reported by Hypebeast, the song features several references to Mac's own mortality, his struggle with addiction and how he coped with the pain. "Now I’m in a Mercedes, a pill made me crazy, today I could die," raps Mac in his first verse.

There is no information on how/why this song found its way online. The last time a posthumous joint from Mac Miller appeared online, it was shrouded in controversy and it looks like this may be another unauthorized leak. Listen to the song here and let us know how you feel about it.



