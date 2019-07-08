Earlier this year, it was reported that Mac Miller and Madlib had been working on an unreleased collaborative EP by the name of Maclib. At the time of the report, Madlib confirmed to have an entire album in his possession, though its ultimate fate remains unknown, given the complexities often associated with posthumous releases. Naturally, the questions surrounding a new project from Mac were numerous, and Madlib took to his website Rappcats to clear the air, calling it an "EP’s worth of music that was supposed to be the start of something."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Despite the fact that there are no plans to release the EP, Madlib has once again teased fans with a taste of the project. During a recent performance at MoMA PS1, Madlib slid an unreleased Mac collaboration into his set, much to the delight of fans. Hypebeast has shared some footage of the reveal, which finds Mac taking to the sample like a wizened vet. "We're doing EPs in one day," he prefaces, his voice triggering bittersweet responses.

Given the nature of the recording, it's difficult to make out the lyrics with clarity. Still, it's great to hear Mac spitting his unique brand of bars once again, a welcome reminder of his effortless talent. Rest in peace, Mac Miller. Check out the clip below, originally posted by Hypebeast.