Wiz Khalifa Drops New Single "Million Dollar Moment" In Collaboration With Professional Fighters League

Wiz Khalifa is a huge MMA fan and he's contributing to the sport's upcoming big night, releasing an original song ahead of the Professional Fighters League's 2021 World Championship. The PFL World Championship takes place on Wednesday, October 27, and Wiz will be performing "Million Dollar Moment," which he wrote specifically for this event, live in Hollywood, Florida.

"I had a great time making this song with Sledgren because it allowed me to create something that will be a big part of the PFL with my MMA family," said Khalifa, who invests in PFL, about the new song. "I can't wait to perform it at the Championship next week."

The song is inspired by the Fighters League, with twelve athletes looking to win the grand prize of $1 million next week.

Listen to Wiz Khalifa's latest release below and get ready for the PFL World Championship on October 27. To get yourself prepared, you may want to check out Wiz's new Taylor Gang merch collaboration with the league here.

Quotable Lyrics:

A million ways, I only need one

A million moments, I only need one

No fear in my body, no, I don't feel nun'

My swagger is different, don't stop 'til I'm done

Just look at my eyes, you'll see I'm the one

A million reasons, I only need one