Professional Fighters League
- SportsFrancis Ngannou Reveals His Next MoveFrancis Ngannou has a new home.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWiz Khalifa Has A Proposition For Jake PaulWiz Khalifa is a part-owner of the Professional Fighters League.By Alexander Cole
- NewsWiz Khalifa Drops New Single "Million Dollar Moment" In Collaboration With Professional Fighters LeagueWiz Khalifa drops a new single "Million Dollar Moment" ahead of the biggest night in MMA.By Alex Zidel
- SportsWiz Khalifa Unveils His Latest Business VentureWiz Khalifa is getting into the world of MMA.By Alexander Cole