Wiz Khalifa Debuts New Mustard-Produced Track "Bammer"

Milca P.
March 09, 2020 06:46
Bammer
Wiz Khalifa
Produced by DJ Mustard

Wiz Khalifa and Mustard come together on "Bammer."


As promised, Wiz Khalifa has delivered on his "Bammer" single alongside producer Mustard.

Notably, the duo flips RBL Posse's "Don't Give Me No Bammer" track as Mustard pulls from the Marvin Gaye's "Intro Theme," sampled in the original production while Wiz takes the crew's famed hook and adds a twist of his own: "Don't give me that bammer weed/We don't smoke that shit, it's TGOD."

Per Wiz's modus operandi, "Bammer" definitely fits the bill as another appropriate edition to the smoker's playlists. The cut arrives as Wiz's latest studio output following an appearance on the Sonic Hedgehog soundtrack alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco The Child. 

Quotable Lyrics

Make her roll this joint, when she get inside
You be home on your own but your friends ain't shy
Bust down Rollie, make my wrist hit bright
You gon' hit this J, you gon' get this pipe

Wiz Khalifa
