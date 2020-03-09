Wiz Khalifa Debuts New Mustard-Produced Track "Bammer"

As promised, Wiz Khalifa has delivered on his "Bammer" single alongside producer Mustard.

Notably, the duo flips RBL Posse's "Don't Give Me No Bammer" track as Mustard pulls from the Marvin Gaye's "Intro Theme," sampled in the original production while Wiz takes the crew's famed hook and adds a twist of his own: "Don't give me that bammer weed/We don't smoke that shit, it's TGOD."

Per Wiz's modus operandi, "Bammer" definitely fits the bill as another appropriate edition to the smoker's playlists. The cut arrives as Wiz's latest studio output following an appearance on the Sonic Hedgehog soundtrack alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco The Child.

Quotable Lyrics

Make her roll this joint, when she get inside

You be home on your own but your friends ain't shy

Bust down Rollie, make my wrist hit bright

You gon' hit this J, you gon' get this pipe