Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods Just Wanna "Have Fun" On New Loosie

Anybody that considers themselves a fan of Wiz Khalifa and the Taylor Gang crew has been eating for the last two weeks. Each day for the last little while, the Pittsburgh-born rapper has shared either a new song or a freestyle for his supporters to digest and it's been an extremely successful campaign thus far. If you visit the star's SoundCloud page, you'll see the same weed leaf cover artwork duplicated handfuls of times with never-before-heard music from everybody's favorite stoner. If you were waiting for Wiz to come through again today, you're in luck because he just struck again with a smooth song titled "Have Fun," which features his buddy Chevy Woods.

Last year, Wiz Khalifa teased the prospect of releasing a full R&B album and this is one of the songs he had planned for that body of work. It falls directly in line with that type of vibe. The cut includes much less rapping from the Taylor Gang general with the recording artist flexing his singing voice in the hook.

Expect a whole lot more heat from Wiz Khalifa and his crew. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't Cupid

I know you love holidays

I know you love getting your way

You're used to it

I ain't playing

'Cause games are for kids

Your body's such a gift

Your vibe's one in a million