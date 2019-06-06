Willie X.O & Ashanti Are Island Lovers In "Early In The Morning" Visual

The pair serenade each other with sultry lyrics.

Ashanti has been leaving her summer-fueled, thirst trap photos on social media that show her rocking colorful bikinis in paradise-like scenes. Many believed that the R&B hitmaker was just one for enjoying tropical vacations, but it looks as if she was busy at work. Nigerian-born artist Willie X.O recently released his single "Early in the Morning" featuring Ashanti, and the delivery of the accompanying video shows many of the scenes that were shared on the "Foolish" singer's Instagram.

In the video, Willie and Ashanti play the part of a loving couple who aren't only enchanted with each other, but with the allure of the island. Ashanti has suggested that fans will finally have a new project from her soon, as she's been working with Metro Boomin on her forthcoming album. She has yet to reveal a title or release date, but her recent features on tracks with other artists are keeping her fans satisfied until the full project rolls out.