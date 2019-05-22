Willie X.O & Ashanti Deliver Sultry Single "Early In The Morning"

Afrobeats artiste Willie X.O has called on R&B sensation Ashanti to add her bit of flavor to his single "Early in the Morning." This is not to be confused with Ashanti's previous 2014 single of the same name featuring French Montana. On this track, Willie and Ashanti crafted a song with a beachy, island vibe...an energy that looks to be the theme of their forthcoming visual.

Ashanti gave fans a taste of what to expect from the accompanying music video when she shared a clip on Instagram. She tagged the video in "Phuket, Thailand," and the imagery suggests that she made the trip to film at a beachfront, exotic location. Aside from collaborating with others over the past year, the singer has been readying her forthcoming record that she's been working on with producer Metro Boomin. She recently said that she asked fans what type of album they want from her and she was told: "They want vintage Ashanti R&B with a little 2019 spice...which is why Metro is my guy."

Quotable Lyrics

Hey boy can you give me what I want

All night long

Don't stop baby can you keep going

'Til the sun comes up



