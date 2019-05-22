Willie X.O
Music Videos
Willie X.O & Ashanti Are Island Lovers In "Early In The Morning" Visual
The pair serenade each other with sultry lyrics.
By
Erika Marie
Jun 06, 2019
News
Willie X.O & Ashanti Deliver Sultry Single "Early In The Morning"
Ashanti also shared a clip of the sexy forthcoming music video.
By
Erika Marie
May 22, 2019
