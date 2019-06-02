At 38-years-old, Ashanti's body is still somehow just as camera-ready as it was when she dominated the red carpets and radio waves of the early 2000s. Committed to staying fit while keeping her trademark curves in-tact, Ashanti puts in more than enough hours at the gym to make sure that she's bikini-ready all year round.

"If I want to maintain longevity with traveling and being on stage, I have to take care of my body,” says the multi-hyphenate recording artist, dancer, producer and actress. "I try to get four to five days in a week with my trainer. When I know I’m going for something specific, like preparing for a role, I try to definitely make it five."

With summer right around the corner, the Murder Inc. princess has kept her social media feed buzzing by uploading a steady stream of sexy beachside pics that flaunt her enviable figure. With her 4.7 million Instagram followers continually singing her praises in the comment section, it's obvious that Ashanti coming through with the thickness keeps the attention of her waiting fans.

Carefully toeing the line between alluring and too-revealing, Ashanti knows how to keep it classy in a world dominated by casual Instagram thots. "My motto has always been to stay classy and sassy and sexy, not trashy," says the star. "I think that I always try to inspire women to be bosses and demand respect. You can still be sexy and swaggy and be the boss.”

