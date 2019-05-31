At 38 years old, Ashanti continues to amaze her fans with her curvaceous figure that she's never been shy to flaunt on numerous occasions. Earlier this week, Ashanti posted some pretty racy videos of her in Thailand which definitely had the internet thirsting over her. The singer has been getting her fitness game in check and is clearly feeling herself. The singer is still in Thailand and recently, she got glammed up and took to the gram to flex her sexy new outfit that will surely have her fans doing a double take on the timeline.

As you can tell from the post above, Ashanti is wearing a shimmery silver dress that is actually quite revealing, all while showing off her curves. Ashanti also playfully asks "You say u holdin everything I need?" in the caption to the photo, which is probably a nod to the way the dress fits her, or at least that's what those commenting think.

Based on her last few posts, it appears as though the singer is featured on a brand new song called "Early In The Morning" by Willie X.O. The two are in Thailand to shoot the music video to the track which should be dropping sometime today.