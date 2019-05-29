With each new video or photo Ashanti uploads to her social media channels, we're reminded of just how bad the 38-year-old singer is. She's gotten her fitness game on point this year and her outfits have been extravagant. The frequent Ja Rule collaborator loves to show off her curves and these days, she's been staying in the headlines because all her fans are continually wowed at just how incredible she looks. Last week, she started sharing footage of herself in Thailand, looking as great as ever before. Today, she continued to pour out the content and this time, she got even a touch sexier.

From the looks of her most recent upload, it looks like Ashanti is filming a new music video and the end result is bound to get pretty sensual. The singer swims around in a rose-petal-filled bath outside, wearing nothing but a crochet bikini with jewels. Adding on to the video, Ashanti shared her favourite still photos from the shoot as well, posing from a few different angles.

This follows up a theme that the artist has followed since Carnival this year. Ashanti goes to so many exclusive events and she constantly pulls off stunning fits so why not share them with the world?