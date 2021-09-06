Grime musician Wiley has been charged with the assault and burglary of a friend per The Guardian.

Scotland Yard alleges that the rapper, born Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., broke into the home of kickboxer Ali Jacko in East London back in August.

The 42-year-old is scheduled to appear before Thames magistrate court on September 13th to face charges of assault by beating and burglary of a dwelling with intent to cause damage.

“At around 2200hrs on Saturday 28 August police were called to a flat in Forest Gate," said Metropolitan Police. " “Officers attended the location. It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property. The man was arrested and taken into custody. The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury. London ambulance services were not required.”

Wiley, the long-established "Godfather of Grime," was honored with an MBE from the Queen for his work throughout the UK's music industry. He first announced his retirement from rap last year with his Godfather 3 album but has continued to release new cuts and remain among Grime's heaviest hitters.