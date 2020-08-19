wifisfuneral & Smoove'L Dive In The Metaphorical "Ocean"

wifisfuneral is anything but a one-trick pony. His style has been in line with the SoundCloud sound that himself and other Florida artists played a major part in popularizing but, in recent months, he's been showing us that he's not just that kind of rapper. He can bring a softer sound to the table, as he did with his collaboration with Coi Leray.

He's now diving into different waters, dropping his new single with Smoove'L called "Ocean."

The highly-anticipated new record had fans reeling on social media, asking Weef to come through with the official release after teasing it. He obliged, dropping it last night on all streaming platforms. The track is another departure for the rapper, who continues to prove that he can be one of the most malleable artists out there.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I know if you peep this, fuckin' that bitch while she got a man, don't know

I know she schemin'

And she on my line late night but with that chat, I gotta delete shit

No skeletons where a G slept