wifisfuneral Switches The Style For "Lost In Time" With Coi Leray

"Lost In Time" is like nothing you've heard from wifisfuneral in the past. Several months ago, the rising Florida artist announced his retirement from rap. Many expected him to quit releasing music altogether but, instead, it looks like he just switched up his style.

His new song is unlike anything else in his catalog. Making for much easier listening, wifi is officially back. This is evidently much softer than what we've grown to expect from the 23-year-old but, somehow, it sounds like he's been specializing in this sound for years.

Coi Leray hops in for the second verse, complementing the vibe as they both croon about a fraying relationship. wifi is currently working on his new project PAIN?, which will include "Lost In Time."

Are you a fan of this new direction?

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me be all that you promise

Let me be all that you need

For some reason, you always on me

Then you come right back to me

Don't you know I need you?

Baby, please, baby, please, baby, please