wifisfuneral Switches The Style For "Lost In Time" With Coi Leray

Alex Zidel
July 21, 2020 15:41
Lost In Time
Wifisfuneral Feat. Coi Leray

wifisfuneral enlists Coi Leray as they lament on their relationship struggles in "Lost In Time."


"Lost In Time" is like nothing you've heard from wifisfuneral in the past. Several months ago, the rising Florida artist announced his retirement from rap. Many expected him to quit releasing music altogether but, instead, it looks like he just switched up his style.

His new song is unlike anything else in his catalog. Making for much easier listening, wifi is officially back. This is evidently much softer than what we've grown to expect from the 23-year-old but, somehow, it sounds like he's been specializing in this sound for years.

Coi Leray hops in for the second verse, complementing the vibe as they both croon about a fraying relationship. wifi is currently working on his new project PAIN?, which will include "Lost In Time."

Are you a fan of this new direction?

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me be all that you promise
Let me be all that you need
For some reason, you always on me
Then you come right back to me
Don't you know I need you?
Baby, please, baby, please, baby, please

