Smoove'L
- NewsSmoove'L Displays Immense Confidence On Energetic New Single "GRIME"Smoove'L remains one of the most consistent drill artists out of Brooklyn.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Continues To Impress On New Banger "Billie Green"Smoove'L shows why he continues to ascend the Brooklyn drill ranks, on "Billie Green."ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- MusicSmoove'L Aims For King Of NY Status With Debut Album "Ice Cups And Shootouts"Smoove'L is aiming to be the next Brooklyn native to make a claim on the rap scene, and his debut album "Ice Cups And Shootouts" may be the one to put him at the top.ByKeenan Higgins1.9K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Is All About His Drip On "4 The Fashion"Smoove'L is back with a smooth new single called "4 The Fashion."ByAlexander Cole2.2K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Delivers Raw Energy On His New Track "Period"Smoove'L continues to rep Brooklyn drill with new single "Period."ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Comes Through With "Wait A Minute"Smoove'L delivers new heat with his latest single, "Wait A Minute."ByAron A.2.3K Views
- NewsSmoove'L's Flow Is Cold As Steel On "Chrome No Hearts"Smoove'L is back with his latest single, "Chrome No Hearts."ByAron A.1.9K Views
- Newswifisfuneral & Smoove'L Dive In The Metaphorical "Ocean"wifisfuneral continues to expand his style on his new collaborative single "Ocean" with Smoove'L.ByAlex Zidel4.8K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Flexes His Versatility On New Track "Turn Left Turn Right"Brooklyn rapper Smoove'L releases his new song and video for "Turn Left Turn Right."ByAlex Zidel3.0K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Puts New Spin On Brooklyn Drill With "Boy From Brooklyn"Smoove'L makes a loud introduction with his major-label debut mixtape "Boy From Brooklyn."ByAlex Zidel2.1K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Is Back With "I'M DA SH*T"Smoove'L drops off a brand new track. ByAron A.2.6K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Spits Pure Fire On "Just A Dream"Brooklyn rapper Smoove'L releases his new song and video for "Just A Dream."ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Claims "2020" As His Year On New SingleBrooklyn drill rapper Smoove'L claims 2020 as his year on his new single.ByAron A.2.4K Views
- NewsSmoove'L Drops "Palm Angels," Announces Interscope SigningSmoove'L is back with his new single. ByAron A.2.6K Views