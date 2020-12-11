Fans of the 1992 comedy Sister Act and its equally-beloved 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit will be pleased to know that a third film is in the works — and yes, Whoopi is back as Deloris van Cartier!



Image: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Although many people may know her now as a host on popular daytime talk show The View since 2007, Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood — she has Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Academy Awards to her name for her work on film, television and in theater alike. That's why her return to the Sister Act franchise, that many look at as her breakout role (Ghost may be the exception just off that "Molly, you in danger girl!" line) comes with absolute excitement and anticipation. According to Variety, the trilogy was officially announced by Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey yesterday (December 10) for Disney Investor Day.

This isn't the first time that Sister Act 3 was teased by a long shot, which originally was rumored to shut out Whoopi altogether before Tyler Perry came in the picture as an official partner two years ago. Following an update two months ago on the "diligent" work that was going into the project, it's nice to see that we'll soon be able to not only see it in the near future but also stream the film from the comfort of our homes. Of course, a full return or even cameo appearance by Sister Act 2 co-star and hip-hop legend Lauryn Hill would be ideal, but we won't bank on it. Fingers crossed though!

Are you excited to see Whoopi Goldberg return as Deloris for Sister Act 3 on Disney+? Who do you think could fill Lauryn Hill's shoes as a standout co-star if she doesn't return? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off below down in the comment section.



Image: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images