Sister Act 2
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Is Trying To Make "Sister Act 3" Happen, Says No One Was Interested"I've been trying to do this for six years," the EGOT actress said before explaining why she's dedicated to the franchise continuing on.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWhoopi Goldberg Will Return For Tyler Perry-Produced "Sister Act 3" On Disney+Seasoned actress Whoopi Goldberg will officially be returning to her breakout role as Deloris van Cartier for "Sister Act 3," which is slated to arrive on Disney+ and be produced by Tyler Perry.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesWhoopi Goldberg Teases "Sister Act 3": "We're Working Diligently"The entertainment legend said that the "Sister Act" gang of singing nuns might just get back together for another film.By Erika Marie