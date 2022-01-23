Antonio Brown is one of the most polarizing characters in the sports world right now. For the first few years of his career, Brown was mostly a quiet guy. He got to play in a Super Bowl during his rookie season, and while the Steelers ended up losing, Brown got to see what it takes to win a championship. In the years that followed, Brown became an undeniable superstar talent who was setting NFL receiving records left and right. His resume was nothing short of impressive and in the eyes of many, he was already an all-time top-five talent at the wide receiver position.

Unfortunately for Brown and the Steelers, things began to go downhill in 2017 and 2018, as Brown wasn't getting the same targets he was used to. Ben Roethlisberger's decline coincided with a string of behavioral anomalies that had fans wondering if AB was doing okay. Speculations about his mental health began to run rampant, and the Vontaze Burfict hit from 2016 was at the top of everyone's mind. During this time, Brown was very adamant that his mental health was just fine, and that he was simply misunderstood. Brown felt like his grievances with Big Ben and the Steelers were reasonable, and eventually, he got his wish of a trade.

2019 and 2020 were an emotional rollercoaster for AB. From getting kicked off the Raiders over a helmet fiasco, to being accused of sexual harassment by two women, Brown was becoming a pariah around the NFL. He was even given a chance with the New England Patriots, however, the allegations were simply too much to bear, and he was promptly kicked off the team. This was then followed up by months of public outbursts and even an arrest, which acted as a huge wake-up call for Brown. The wide receiver pledged to get some help, and for the most part, he stayed quiet for months before being given a second chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

During his first season with the Bucs, Brown acted as more of a role player, but his talent was still evident. Tom Brady did his best to make Brown feel welcomed on the team, and in just his first season back, he won a Super Bowl. For all intents and purposes, it was looking like an incredible comeback tour for Brown, who was staying out of the headlines for the first time in years. As many of you already know by now, Brown's avoidance of social media scrutiny did not last very long. Just a couple of weeks ago, Brown left the Buccaneers in a blaze of glory after allegedly being told by head coach Bruce Arians that he was done in Tampa Bay. Brown claims that his ankle injury was not being taken seriously and that he felt like Arians was disrespecting him in front of his teammates. This led to perhaps the greatest exit in NFL history as Brown took off his equipment, chucked it in the stands, and ran out of the arena.

Now, many are wondering what's next for AB? Prudish sports fans might say Brown is completely done in the NFL. This would be an overreaction to the situation. Sure, what he did was unprofessional, however, the only thing that matters in sports is winning, and saving money while you do it. The Buccaneers picked up Brown because he is a superstar talent, that has ultimately obliterated his contract value due to his off-the-field antics. Simply put, any team can pick up Brown at a very low cost, and get a high-quality output at the same time. Brown is the best bang for your buck wide receiver in the NFL right now, and teams are chomping at the bit to pick him up. Of course, the playoffs are currently happening right now so Brown will not see the field until this Fall. Despite this, once free agency opens up, there will certainly be some contenders out there who will have Brown on their mind when looking to add depth to their skill positions.

In addition to football, Brown has made it crystal clear that he is looking to become a mogul in the entertainment industry. Brown has been releasing music since 2020, however, he is now looking to take his craft more seriously. Following his release from the Bucs, he dropped the track "Pit Not The Palace," which is a song that has received praise from the likes of Fat Joe, and has even gotten some attention from none other than Kanye West. Over the last week, Brown has hung out with Kanye, Fivio Foreign, and even MoneyBagg Yo, which just goes to show that he is looking to expand his horizons musically. Fat Joe seems to think Brown can really make it music, and quite frankly, why not?

We live in a culture of celebrity. If you're already a big name, you can pretty much do anything you want, and succeed at it. After all, the United States is the same country that let a game show host win the Presidency, and gave Kanye the platform to run for the same office. Once you have become a household name, people are going to check for you and even if the curiosity is one of morbidity, attention is better than no attention at all. If Brown does release a track with Kanye, it will be a huge moment that will have social media talking. Not to mention, if the song is big enough, it could lead to a full album, which would then lead to even more hype behind his musical career.

At the time of his outburst on the Buccaneers sideline, it seemed like the walls were collapsing on AB. His behavior was finally catching up to him and his downfall was quite literally being televised before our very eyes. Instead, Brown has used this moment to bolster his popularity, gain sympathy with his fans, and even bring awareness to a myriad of projects. While it might not seem like it to some, the sky is the limit for Brown right now. There are only a few personalities who could have pulled this off, and AB is one of them.