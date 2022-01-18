Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in dramatic fashion just a couple of weekends ago as he got up in the middle of the game, took off his clothes, and walked off the field. Since that time, he has been released from the Buccaneers, and today, he is supposed to undergo surgery on the ankle that was giving him so many problems throughout the season.

Off of the field, Brown is looking to make big moves in the entertainment industry. For starters, he is taking his music career a lot more seriously right now, especially after the release of his song "Pit Not The Palace." In addition to this, Brown is hoping to collaborate with Kanye West on a song, especially after spending some time with the star recently.

Elsa/Getty Images

Now, Brown's rap career is getting a co-sign from the likes of Fat Joe, who talked about AB on the "I Am Athlete Podcast." As Fat Joe explains, Brown is putting in the work right now, and his music is getting recognized in unlikely places. The legendary rapper noted that he recently went to a doctor's appointment where his physician started blasting "Pit Not The Palace." In Joe's mind, this could be a precursor of things to come for the superstar wide receiver.

“But I’m going to tell you some crazy,” Fat Joe said. “I went to a doctor’s appointment this morning he was playing AB’s new song, that’s crazy. Not the bullshit dude, my doctor, Gene Nathan, a Jewish doctor, said, ‘Yeah you heard the new AB,’ and he started playing the song. Yo he [AB] might be right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall)

While it might take a while for AB to get his music recognized on a mainstream level, it appears as though he is putting in the work to make it happen. If he gets the Kanye feature, there is no telling what he will be able to accomplish.