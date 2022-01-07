Antonio Brown has had a very busy week as he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The wide receiver set the NFL world on fire recently as he stripped out of his gear, threw it in the crowd, and ran out of MetLife Stadium prior to the end of the team's game against the New York Jets. It was a truly bizarre moment that has since been justified by AB as a product of his frustration with the coaching staff and their dismissal of his injury.

For those who may not know, AB has been known to release hip-hop tracks in the past, and now, it seems like he could be poised for the biggest collaboration of his life. In a recent Clubhouse session, Justin Laboy came out and addressed Brown, stating that none other than Kanye West is looking to get in the studio with him.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“AB listen man, ‘til another team pick you up you gotta pull up to the studio man,” said LaBoy. “Me and Ye working, and Ye want you to pull up, man. … Ye’s another advocate for mental health and equality everywhere, so, I’m excited about bringing both of them together."

It remains to be seen whether or not AB will accept this offer, although it would definitely be in his best interest to do it. Kanye is one of the biggest artists in the world, and Brown's music career could use the boost.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images