Westside Gunn Delivers Plenty Of Drug Bars On "Michael Irvin"

Westside Gunn is just a couple of months removed from the release of his hit album Pray For Paris, however, that didn't stop him from dropping yet another project in Flygod Is An Awesome God 2. The mixtape came out on Friday, and as you can imagine, it is already starting to make an impact amongst fans.

One track that has certainly been a favorite thus far is "Michael Irvin." The song is loosely based around a situation involving the Dallas Cowboys legend, who was arrested on cocaine possession. Of course, the track features numerous drug references, and WSG's signature adlibs and shouted flow.

Definitely give this song a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody think they fly now, but ain't nobody flyer (Ah)

You ever cooked a half a brick in the air fryer? (Ah)

Shootin' out the Lambo truck 'til I was tired (Brr, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom)

Cases everywhere, burned a hole in the tire

Made his whole face lock up, my shit fire (Ah)