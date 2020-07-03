flygod is an awesome god 2
- NewsWestside Gunn Enlists Keisha Plum For Hypnotic Track "Rebirth"Westside Gunn always delivers when you least expect it.By Alexander Cole
- NewsWestside Gunn & Armani Caesar Channel "Lil Cease"Bad Boy (and Girl) in the building. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsWestside Gunn Delivers Plenty Of Drug Bars On "Michael Irvin"Westside Gunn references a football legend on the new track "Michael Irvin."By Alexander Cole
- MusicWestside Gunn Lets Rome Streetz Shine On "Steve Behr"The closing track off Westside Gunn's new album "Flygod Is An Awesome God 2" sees him spitting bars alongside Brooklyn emcee Rome Streetz with both rappers delivering hard verses.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces New Album “Who Made the Sunshine”While reflecting on his artistry and success, Westside Gunn announced that he's aiming to drop his new album, "Who Made the Sunshine," next month.By Lynn S.
- NewsWestside Gunn Connects With Benny The Butcher & Boldy James For "Buffs Vs Wires"Westside Gunn goes back to basics with Boldy James and Benny The Butcher on "Buffs Vs Wires."By Mitch Findlay