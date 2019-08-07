Wendy Williams has been very open about her dating life since she split from her cheating husband Kevin Hunter. The talk show host has opened up to her studio audience about a new doctor she's dating and how she's smitten by his grown-man ways. However, Wendy has never discussed Kevin's mistress in detail until her recent visit to SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning."



“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago," Wendy said when explaining the turmoil she went through. "Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she said, noting she wants to keep their relationship amicable. “I want a divorce, and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him just not in that way."

She added: “You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family…”

Just yesterday we posted about reports of the possibility of Wendy hiring Kevin back as a business manager since he seemingly did so well at that one job. Only time will if Kevin makes his way back to the studio.