Everything was nice and fun with her 27-year-old ex-felon boyfriend but Wendy Williams decided to move on to somebody that can provide for her in every way she needs. When she was just trying to mess around, she opted for a younger gentleman but now that she's ready to build a meaningful connection with a man again, she found somebody closer to her age to grow with, which she revealed during her comeback talk show episode today.

The famed television host has been dealing with a lot of personal drama this year, which began when her husband of over twenty years, Kevin Hunter, was revealed to have fathered a child with his mistress. Since then, Wendy has been open about their pending divorce, spending time with her son and also seeing many men as she looks for "the one." It turns out that she may have actually found somebody to spend her days with, telling her studio audience recently that she's got a new boyfriend.



As reported by Page Six, the former radio personality is dating a doctor in his fifties, and she's head-over-heels for him right now. "I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about," said Wendy. "It’s not who you think. OK? Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages. 27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-black."

Williams shared further details about her new man, saying that he's from Los Angeles and only visited New York for the first time recently to see her. Good for Wendy. Hopefully, she's able to make it work for the long haul with her new partner.