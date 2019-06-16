Wendy Williams is really out here living her best life. Ever since she served her ex-husband Kevin Hunter with some divorce papers in a box wrapped neatly with a bow, she has been dedicated to getting back out there and doing what's best for herself. As such, she's been spotted out and about hanging out with bestie Blac Chyna and having a great time with a new man. Although he is half her age and reportedly a convicted felon, the television show host is still enjoying him. Though many of us are happy for Wendy, some are speculating that the 54-year-old's new lover is simply a golddigger attempting to scam the starlet out of all her coins. Well, most recently, the boy toy has chosen to clap back and let the haters know what's really going on.

Marc Tomblin spoke with TMZ and shared that he doesn't care about fame and he does not need a woman to take care of himself financially. In fact, he can take care of himself. Moreover, Tomblin has added that the only reason he is spending time with Wendy is because he genuinely enjoys her company. The 27-year-old reportedly has not asked Williams for a dime since they've been seeing each other. Indeed, Tomblin has his own coin and wants folks to put some respect on his name.

