A$AP Rocky's situation has prompted several rappers to boycott Sweden, atleast until they free the Harlem rapper. However, there are also people who've shown their support for Rocky without taking part in the boycott. Cardi B, Dave East, and even J.I.D. have stated that they won't be taking part in any boycott against Sweden over A$AP Rocky's situation, mainly because the bag is big over there. Although Wendy Williams doesn't rap, she definitely doesn't think Rocky's situation is enough to prompt a boycott of the European country.

TMZ recently caught up with Wendy Williams who shared her thoughts on A$AP Rocky's whole situation. She sent out her support for the rapper on camera and mentioned that she believes his incarceration is partially due to the fact that he's an American celebrity. She continued to explain that people like the alleged victim are the ones who bait celebrity and unfortunately, Rocky fell for it.

Despite the support, she thinks rappers should be concerning themselves with the bag rather than boycotting Sweden because of Rocky. "[Rappers] have bills to pay, children... by ten baby mothers and stuff," she said.

Rocky's received a ton of support and earlier today, it was revealed that he could collect a big bag if he's cleared or found not guilty of the charges against him. We'll keep you posted.