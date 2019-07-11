If you were planning on going to see Tyga in Sweden next week, you're out of luck. Up until a few hours ago, T-Raw was set to perform in the country on July 14 but he decided to change things up, cancelling the show to show respect for his homie A$AP Rocky.

As you're likely aware, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden after he was caught on video throwing some dude onto the sidewalk. Two young men were allegedly following them and harassing women they passed in the street. When Rocky and his team asked them to turn the other direction and stop bothering them, things turned violent and punches were thrown. As the authorities investigate the situation, A$AP Rocky is being held in a Swedish jail for two weeks. He has been forced to cancel the remainder of his European tour dates this month.

Tyga already promoted the petition that's been set up to help A$AP Rocky, sharing it as a post on his socials. Now, the California rapper is taking things to the next level by announcing that he will not be stepping foot in Sweden this weekend. "I have decided to cancel my show," wrote Tyga with the date of his Sweden performance listed underneath. He signed off with a #FreeASAPRocky hashtag so people knew the reason why he was pulling out.

Tyga isn't alone in boycotting the country. ScHoolboy Q, Tyler, The Creator, and others have each said they're not down to revisit.