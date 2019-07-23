As A$AP Rocky has sat in a Swedish jail for the past three weeks, it's reported that he's lost out on an estimated $2 million worth of earnings. The United States government has reached out to Swedish officials in hopes of pleading a case for the 30-year-old rapper, but prosecutors have been steadfast in holding onto their laws. They claim they are approaching this case by the book, although there are many who believe that they are unjustly biased against Rocky because he's black.

However, TMZ reports that there is a Swedish law that states if a person has been accused and charged with a crime, but is later cleared of the charges or found not guilty, he or she may be reimbursed for money that they lost while in custody. Of course, the keyword here is "may" and it isn't a certainty, but if A$AP is released and charges are dropped, he could recoup millions in lost wages. According to TMZ, Rocky makes, at a minimum, $100K per show.

Meanwhile, Rocky's famous friends are canceling their concerts in Sweden and calling for a boycott of the country. ScHoolboy Q, Tyga, G-Eazy, and Tyler, The Creator have all come forward in defense of Rocky. Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi recently stated, "I'm not going to Sweden. I'll go to Sweden when they let A$AP free...ain't nobody going to Sweden until they let A$AP free or they change they laws...When A$AP says Sweden is good, then we'll go to Sweden. If A$AP don't say Sweden's good, we ain't goin'."