It looks like Wendy Williams may have found love again. The 56-year-old media personality split from her husband of 20+ years Kevin Hunter in 2019 following a report that Hunter had fathered a child with another woman. Since then, the television personality has remained pretty mum about her relationship status, but things may have just changed. The Wendy Williams Show host shared a photo on Instagram Thursday (March 4) sparking romance rumors between her and Mike Esterman as she cozied up to him.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify

"Mike & I are having fun!! I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman," Wendy gushed in the caption of the post.

Confusingly, she continued to write, "But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself."

While it's hard to tell exactly what she's talking about in the latter half of the caption, the 'Mike' in question seems to be Mike Esterman who won her "Date Wendy" game on her titular talk show last month. When Esterman was virtually introduced to Williams', the presenter explained he "works in real estate and home improvement."

The pair chatted online about their ideal dates before Wendy posed, "Why are you the one for me?"

Best of luck to these two in their budding romance.