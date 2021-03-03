Millions around the world have taken the COVID-19 vaccine and, while your arm may hurt for a few hours after having it administered, there don't appear to be any serious side effects to the jab. Scientists and doctors are suggesting the different vaccines available, and President Joe Biden says that there will be enough doses of it for every American in a matter of months. Despite all of the proof that the vaccine is not harmful, talk show host Wendy Williams says that she doesn't trust it and will not be taking it.



During a recent televised appearance on Dr. Oz, Wendy spoke about the scary moment that she fainted on live television among other topics. One part of the interview is currently going viral as the duo of television personalities discuss the pandemic, speaking about the COVID-19 vaccines that are being rolled out. Wendy surprised audiences when she said that she refuses to take the vaccine.

"No, [I'm not planning on getting the vaccine]," said Williams. "No. I don't trust it. I've never gotten the flu shot either though and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, 'Wendy, get the flu shot.' I've never had the flu, I'm not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold, I never have headaches. I don't take an Aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I'm not getting--no! I don't trust it. There, I said it."

After Dr. Oz reminded her that her words have consequences as somebody with a large platform, Wendy doubled down and shut down the question. "I'm not getting the vaccine," she said matter-of-factly. "Listen, 10 million people and more have the flu vaccine and how many people per year catch the flu? No, I'm not getting the vaccine, Dr. Oz. I'm not. I don't trust it!"



When asked about why she specifically doesn't trust the COVID-19 vaccine, Wendy couldn't pinpoint any exact reason. "Doctors are really smart people," she said. "But doctors don't know everything. That's been proven, as well. I'm not getting the vaccine."

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit the World Health Organization's website here.