It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams have a little bit of beef that all seemingly started when Wendy shaded Nicki's husband on her talk show referring to his sex offender crimes. "Well, she's no stranger to that 'cause her brother's in jail for sex offending," Wendy told her audience at the time. Nicki clapped by on her Queen radio when she used Wendy's divorce as a reason to slam her. "Bitch, where was you at when Kevin had his dick knee-deep in that bitch pussy? I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated,” Nicki said.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The latter is the reason why The Barbz assume Wendy's recent words on her talk show was very much aimed at the "Megatron" rapper. In the clip below, you can see Wendy referring to an unnamed rapper who can't stop talking about her.

"There's this soon to be washed up rapper who can't keep my name out of its mouth," she said. "I love it, I sit here like 'okay keeping talking.'"

Twitter has erupted with a lot of users shaming Wendy for her words they assume are about Nicki while another group of users thinks it's actually 50 Cent she's talking about. "Nicki Minaj is far from washed up 💯 idk what the hell Wendy Williams smoking on 😒, but that come back was weak asf nicki really embarrassed her," one user wrote.

Considering Wendy and 50 Cent have even more beef, her comments could have been aimed at him as well. Peep some reactions below and let us know what you think.