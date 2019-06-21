While some say Wendy Willams is spiraling out of control when it comes to her sobriety and newfound single life, according to her she's doing one thing right and it's her business moves. The 54-year-old spoke on the Black Enterprise’s FWD Conference this week and discussed how she's more present in her business happenings now that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter is out of the picture.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“Now, the difference in my business is that it used to be Kev and the team show up and then Kev wouldn’t bring me in until he knew, ‘OK, the deal’s done. Now it’s time for you to meet the people,'” she said, via Page Six. “Not now. I want to be in the first conversation of the deal and I want to be in every meeting until the deal is done. Now that’s the way I roll.”

Wendy further detailed achieving success early on and while she's a parent herself, it comes with setbacks. “Shout out to all the parents, I’m a parent, too. But you’ve got to slow down on having these kids when you’re 22, 23, 24,” she explained. “You use your 20s to be selfish for yourself, grow up, grow your business. … kids are an obligation and that obligation will slow you down.”