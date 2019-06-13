Wendy Williams isn't the only one doing all kinds of better since cutting her cheating husband Kevin Hunter out of her life. TMZ reports that the staff of Wendy's self-titled talk show are doing great since Kevin is no longer on set since getting axed as executive producer. The publication details how several staff members called his departure a "breath of fresh air."

The environment is said to be less hostile now since Kevin was known for being controlling, unpleasant and had staffers in constant fear of being fired. Apparently, even Wendy has been in better spirits since Kevin got the boot.



Wendy recently discussed her estranged husband and claimed he would keep her "cooped up only to be a show pony." Kevin, however, clapped back at the statement saying it's not true. According to him, Wendy was just interested in working at the studio and would head home and lay around the house.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs," Kevin previously stated after Wendy served him divorce papers after he got his mistress pregnant.

"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."