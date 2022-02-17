There has been quite a bit said about Wendy Williams in recent months. The famed talk show host has been noticeably absent from her longstanding series as guest hosts have taken over from week to week. Reports have run rampant about her alleged failing health—physical and mental—but in a new Instagram post, Williams assures her fans that she has all of her faculties.

Amid reports about how Williams has been spending her time away from the spotlight, reports surfaced that she was suffering from dementia. Now, Williams shares that she's looking forward to returning to the small screen.

Aside from Williams being entangled in legal drama with Wells Fargo after they allegedly attempted to freeze her accounts, it looks as if Wendy has been enjoying time in Florida with her son. She reportedly shared a 5-minute video where she speaks about being "okay" and updates fans as to what she has been doing to pass the time.

Williams's publicist told Page Six: “She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend."

Watch Wendy Williams's video below.

[via]