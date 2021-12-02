Wendy Williams provided another update on her health for fans while being videotaped leaving a wellness center in Miami, earlier this week. Williams says she's "doing fabulous," amidst ongoing health problems that are keeping her from hosting her daily talk show.

In a clip posted by The Shade Room, Williams can be heard saying that she's "doing fabulous,” and promising fans that “much more Wendy stuff” is on the way.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Williams has been on an extended hiatus from her show for several months now. Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Sherri Shepherd, and more have all filled in as guest hosts.

In November, Williams revealed that her treatment will take longer than expected.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” she wrote in a statement on social media. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

Check out the video of Wendy leaving the wellness center below.





