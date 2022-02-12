Wendy Williams is filing a restraining order against Wells Fargo, claiming that the bank is stopping her from accessing millions of her dollars. In response, Wells Fargo claimed that they have "strong reason" to believe she is the victim of "financial exploitation."

In court documents obtained by Fox News, Williams alleges that Wells Fargo denied her access “to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision.”

All-in-all, Williams says the bank currently holds "several million dollars" of her funds.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Wells Fargo's decision to freeze Williams' account reportedly came after her former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, claimed her to be "of unsound mind."

“Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy,” a spokesperson for the bank told Fox News. “As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”

Additionally, Wells Fargo denied any misconduct on their part: “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

